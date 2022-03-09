CTET December 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check 

CTET 2021 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their result on the official website- ctet.nic.in

The examination was conducted between December 16 to January 13, 2022 in a computer- based online mode. It was conducted in two shifts; forenoon and afternoon shift. CBSE entrusted the M/s TCS Ltd. with the responsibility to conduct CTET 2021.

CBSE CTET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET December 2021 examination link

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen’

Step 5: Download the result and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

“The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021,” the official notification read.

The CTET December 2021 question paper was structured to assess less factual knowledge but conceptual understanding, application, problem solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.