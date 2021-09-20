CTET December 2021 registration: Here’s all you need to know

CTET December 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 in online mode between December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. The central board will begin the registration process for the same today i.e September 20. Candidates can apply online at ctet.nic.in.

The online application process for the CTET December exam will begin on September 20 and the last date to register is October 19, 2021, 11:59 pm. Candidates can submit the application fee by October 20, 3:30 pm. The option to pay exam fees will be open till October 20

CBSE CTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using details and save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee and take printout of the confirmation page

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200 for both exams and Rs 1000 for a single exam. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for single and Rs 500 for both tests. The CBSE will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided (free of cost) the facility of attempting the online mock tests.

The CBSE in July 2021 had released a notification regarding the modifications in the exam pattern of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam. As per the official notification, the question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.