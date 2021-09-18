CTET December 2021 exam dates announced, application process to begin from September 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education today announced the exam dates for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. As per the notification, the exam will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. A detailed schedule in this regard will be released on the official website – ctet.nic.in from September 20.

CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The test will be held in 20 languages throughout the country.

The online application process for the CTET December exam will begin on September 20 and the last date for application is Oct 19, 2021, 11:59 pm. Candidates can submit the application fee by October 20, 3:30 pm.

The application fee for General/OBC candidates applying for one paper in Rs 1000 and for both the papers in Rs 1200. For SC/ST/ PwD candidates, the application fee for one paper is 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

The CBSE in July 2021 had released a notification regarding the modifications in the exam pattern of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam. As per the official notification, the question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.