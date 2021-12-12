CTET Admit Card 2021: CBSE releases hall ticket for CTET December exam

CTET admit card 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. The exam will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2022. The admit card can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in

The exact date and shift of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. The forenoon shift will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12 noon and the afternoon session will be conducted between 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

This year, the board has changed the exam pattern and the question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints and sample questions have also been released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination.

