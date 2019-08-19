CTET December 2019 applications to begin today: Check eligibility, how to apply

CTET December 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) invited applications for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Interested candidates can start applying from today – August 19 at the official website, ctet.nic.in. The application process is scheduled to conclude on September 18, however, the fee payment window will be closed by September 23.

Going by the norms, there will be two parts of the exam. Those who clear the part I will be eligible to teach class 1 to 5 while those who clear paper II will be eligible to teach in class 6 and 7. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8 across 110 cities in the country.

CTET December 2019: Passing marks

Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking. Both papers are of 2.5 hours duration. To clear the exam candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks, however, for reserved category candidates, the minimum marks are lower.

CTET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration, fill details

Step 4: Verify details, log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

CTET December 2019: Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

