CTET applications reach beyond limits, CBSE arranges more centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to include more examination cities in Assam and Bihar, as the number of applicants in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Guwahati has reached beyond the capacity for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. According to the notification, in Assam — Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar are the new cities where CTET 2019 will be conducted, while in Bihar, the cities are Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Vaishali.

Advertising

Though the online application process of the CTET has been closed on March 14, the candidates in these states can change their preferable cities. The candidates can choose three examination cities. “All candidates may choose or change their examination cities as per their convenience. The candidates may opt any three (3) examination cities in their preferential order,” read the official notification.

“Further, the candidates who have earlier selected Patna, Muzaffarpur and Guwahati are specifically informed to modify their choice of examination cities from the new list of examination cities. However, in case of still more number of candidates in these cities, the candidates may be allotted their second/ third choice of examination city or any other city in the possible nearby area,” mentioned the official notification.

The online window to make corrections, if any, in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application process has begun from Monday, March 25, and will be closed by April 1, 2019.

The CTET is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the exam. It will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. The applications fee can be paid till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take up job in government schools.