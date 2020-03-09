CTET application process closing today: Check how to apply, exam pattern

CTET 2020: Apply at ctet.nic.in (Representational image) CTET 2020: Apply at ctet.nic.in (Representational image)

CBSE CTET 2020: After being extended multiple times, the application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is closing today – March 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can now pay the application fee till March 13, by 3:30 pm. The online form correction link will be activated from March 17.

The exam is an eligibility test for those who wish to teach in schools. Those who clear paper I will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 7. Exam for both will be held on July 5.

CBSE CTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit

CBSE CTET 2020: Fee

A fee of Rs 1000 for one and Rs 1200 for both exams will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for one and Rs 500 for one and Rs 600 for both tests.

In CTET December 2019, a total of 5.42 lakh candidates qualified the examination, out of which, 2,47,386 candidates cleared the paper 1 and 2,94,899 candidates became successful in paper 2. To clear the exam, the candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150.

