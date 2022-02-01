CTET answer key 2021: Check result date and how submit objection against answer key

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key and question paper for CTET 2021 examination. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 was conducted successfully from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. Answer keys have been released on the official website ctet.nic.in. However, these are just provisional and may be subjected to changes depending on the objections that the board receives.

The central education board has provided an objection facility to registered candidates. Using this facility, candidates can communicate issues or problems with the CTET 2021 answer key. These objections will be taken into consideration and a final answer key will be released at a later stage. This final draft will be used to evaluate candidates and curate the results.

CTET 2021 question paper – use master copies to match with answer key

CBSE has today released two kinds of CTET 2021 question papers – i) Only question paper and ii) Question paper with marked responses for each candidate. Candidates can use the former along with the provisional answer key to understanding the right option in each question. The latter or “master copy” can be used to calculate the tentative score in the eligibility test.

Additionally, candidates can compare their CTET 2021 response sheet with the answer key to identify any inaccuracies in the provisional draft. These inaccuracies can thereafter be communicated using the objection facility provided by the board. This facility has been made available on the official website ctet.nic.in, for 2-3 days.

How to submit objections against CTET 2021 official answer key

In case a candidate identifies an inaccuracy in the provisional draft, he/she can use the objection facility provided on the official portal. Following are the steps to raise objections –

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET 2021 i.e., ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, click on the “Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021” tab.

Step 3: By doing so, a new page will open displaying a list of links and instructions. Select the “Click here for Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021” link.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth before clicking on the “Login” option.

Step 5: Enter the question number, option in the answer key and the correct option. Also, provide adequate justification and reasoning to support the claim.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of Rs.1000 for each objection raised.

Step 7: Check and verify all the details mentioned before submitting the objection.

CTET 2021 result date

In addition to the final answer key, candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of CTET 2021 result. CBSE has not provided any exact date for the result declaration. However, they have mentioned a tentative date in the information brochure. Accordingly, candidates can expect the result to come out by February 15, 2022. Since it is a tentative date, a delay of 1-2 days is expected. Till then, however, candidates can use the provisional answer key to determine their exam score.