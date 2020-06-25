CBSE postpones CTET July exam

CBSE CTET 2020: The exam was scheduled to be held on July 5. Image source: Representational image/ file CBSE CTET 2020: The exam was scheduled to be held on July 5. Image source: Representational image/ file

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July exam. Over 30 lakh candidates were to appear for the teacher eligibility exam that was scheduled to be held on July 5. The board has today also cancelled the pending class 12 exams scheduled to begin from July 1.

The CTET exam was conducted in two parts — part I and part II. Part I for those from classes 1 to 5 and part II for classes 6 to 8. The exam contains 150 questions to be solved in two-and-a-half hours. Each question will be for one mark and there will be no negative marking.

For both the papers, child development and pedagogy, language I and II will be must with 30 marks each. In the paper I, the remaining parts will be mathematics and environmental science and for paper II the 60 marks will be for subject-specific paper.

To clear the exam, the candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150.

