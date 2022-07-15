CTET 2022 to be conducted in December: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2022. The exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and in 20 languages across the country.

As per the official notification, the detailed information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET’s official website – ctet.nic.in shortly.

The online application process will begin soon at the official website. Candidates of the General/OBC category will have to pay an exam of Rs 1000 for appearing in one paper and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For SC/ST candidates the application fee for one paper is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

For CTET 2021, a total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for Paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 qualified the exam. Meanwhile, 16,62,886 candidates appeared for paper II out of which 12,78,165 appeared and 2,20,069 were declared qualified in the exam. The exam was conducted from from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022 in CBT mode.