scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

CTET 2022 to be conducted in December: CBSE

CTET 2022: As per the official notification, the detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus will be released soon at the official website - ctet.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 15, 2022 6:10:01 pm
CTET 2022, ctet 2022 exam dateThe test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2022. The exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and in 20 languages across the country.

As per the official notification, the detailed information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET’s official website – ctet.nic.in shortly.

Read |REET 2022: Exam centre link active; admit card soon

The online application process will begin soon at the official website. Candidates of the General/OBC category will have to pay an exam of Rs 1000 for appearing in one paper and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For SC/ST candidates the application fee for one paper is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600. 

For CTET 2021, a total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for Paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 qualified the exam. Meanwhile, 16,62,886 candidates appeared for paper II out of which 12,78,165 appeared and 2,20,069 were declared qualified in the exam. The exam was conducted from from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022 in CBT mode.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...Premium
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipePremium
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipe
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement