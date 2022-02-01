CTET 2022 answer key to be out soon: Know all about normalisation process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CTET 2022 from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. As the examination has already been concluded, CBSE is now set to release the CTET Answer Key 2022 on their official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who had successfully filled out the application form and appeared for the test should keep checking the official CBSE website for updates regarding the CTET Answer Key.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to view the CTET answer key, once it is released.

Step 1. Visit the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, candidates can click on “Login”.

Step 3. Candidates will then have to login into their portal by using “Application Number and Password” or “Application Number and Date of Birth”. After entering the credentials, click on “Sign in”.

Step 4. After a successful login, candidates will enter in their portal. On scrolling down a bit, candidates can find the link for “View CTET Answer Key 2022”. Click on it.

Step 5. The answer key will pop up on the screen and candidates can even download it in a PDF format for detailed reference.

Using this answer key and their response sheet, candidates can compare their answers and get an estimation of their CTET scores. In addition, they can also avail the facility to raise objections against the answers via the mechanism that will soon be provided by the board.

The CTET scores will be calculated based on the normalisation process. Normalisation is basically a method of measuring different values on different scales to obtain rationalised results. As the CTET test was held on different dates, many factors like the difficulty of the test, the number of candidates appearing had to be taken into account. Thus to ensure fair checking, CTET results are calculated via Normalised means.

CBSE has also released a “Normalisation Formula” based on which scores for different dates will be calculated. This formula will also consider the level of difficulty of different sets on the same test date hence candidates need not worry if their set was difficult, as CBSE will ensure fair grading of all answer copies.

CTET examination is conducted at two separate levels, Level 1 for teaching Primary classes (1st to 5th) and Level 2 for teaching Elementary classes (6th to 8th). For both these levels, 2 separate question papers are prepared and follow a different examination pattern.