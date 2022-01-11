CTET 2021 revised dates released for deferred exams, fresh admit cards uploaded 

CTET 2021 revised dates and admit cards: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced revised dates for the conduction of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) that was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2021. Second paper that had to be conducted on December 16 and both papers for December 17 were postponed. Candidates can check the revised dates on the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in

According to the notice issued by the board, the second paper that was scheduled for December 16, 2021 will now be conducted on January 17, 2022 whereas both the papers that were scheduled on December, 17, 2022 will be conducted on January 21 in two shifts. Candidates can access their revised admit cards from the official CTET website.

Some of the candidates whose examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2021 at Purnea (Purnia) have been allotted revised date for the conduction of the examination, that is January 12, 2022. The board will not entertain any request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination.