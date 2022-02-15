CTET 2021 result: Check score normalisation criteria, steps to retrieve application number

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2021 result and scorecard soon. The entrance examination was held in three different phases in December 2021 and January 2022. CTET is held annually at two levels, paper 1 for primary teachers (class 1 to 5) and paper 2 for upper primary teachers (class 6 to 8).

It is now expected that CBSE will soon announce the CTET result on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers handy while accessing the login page of CTET 2021.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, move to the bottom and click on the CTET 2021 result link.

Step 3: Next, enter the roll number prescribed for the candidates and click on the submit.

Step 4: Cross-check the CTET result 2021 and save it on the device for future reference.

To retrieve a password or application number, candidate has to visit the official website of NTA, i.e ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, scroll down and locate Login option, i.e – CTET December 2021. By clicking on it a new page will open, where candidates can see the options of Forget Password? and Forget Application No? on the left side of the screen, below the sign-in option. To retrieve the password, click on Forget password option and a screen will appear, where the candidates has to select 1 out of 3 questions to reset their password. As soon as they select one option they’ll be asked to add their application number, DOB, security pin and click on submit button.

On the other hand to retrieve the application number, candidate have to click on Forget Application No. and a page will appear. Here the candidates have to add their name, father’s and mother’s name, DOB and security pin to retrieve the application number.

The board had earlier notified that it will follow the CTET 2021 normalization formula prescribed. Since the examination was conducted in multiple shifts, therefore to ensure that a transparent structure is followed while deducing the merit list a normalization formula is used. This is going to ensure that no malpractices or unfairness is followed for CTET results.

CTET Cut-off marks 2021 is prescribed for paper 1 and paper 2. As per the official notification, the minimum qualifying marks for the unreserved category is 60 per cent of the total marks i.e. 90 marks. Whereas, those who belong to the reserved category is 55% of the total marks i.e. 85 marks.

Candidates who successfully find a place on the merit list will be awarded the CTET teaching ability certificate. This certificate comes with a validity of a lifetime and it is useful in getting a teaching job in any of the government or private schools. Candidates who score more than or equal to 60% of the marks shall be awarded the certificate of CTET by the board.