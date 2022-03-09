scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read
Live now

CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CTET result link active at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Result 2021 LIVE: CTET 2021 exam was conducted successfully from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. Candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: March 9, 2022 8:04:33 pm
CTET December Result 2021, CTET Result 2022 LiveCTET December Result 2021 LIVE: Once declared, candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE CTET Result 2021 @ctet.nic.in LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the  Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2021.  Candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in

A total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for the CTET 2021 December Paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 have qualified the exam. Meanwhile, 16,62,886 candidates appeared for paper II out of which 12,78,165 appeared and 2,20,069 have been declared qualified in the exam.

CTET 2021 exam was conducted successfully from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. CBSE had earlier released the answer key and provided an objection facility to registered candidates. Using this facility, candidates can communicate issues or problems with the CTET 2021 answer key.

Read |CTET December 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

This year, the board had changed the exam pattern and the question papers were formed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

The central government, in 2021,  had announced its decision to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

Live Blog

CTET 2021 result LIVE Updates: Check CTET result at ctet.nic.in

20:04 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Why is CTET exam conducted

The CTET exam is conducted twice a year. It is conducted by the CBSE and the CTET certificate is accepted when applying for a teaching post in elementary schools. The TET exams are also conducted at the state level by most states.

19:55 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: How to check

Candidates who appeared for the CTET December 2021 exam can now check their result by logging in through their roll number on the official website.

CBSE CTET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET December 2021 examination link 

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit 

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

19:47 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Exam conducted by M/s TCS Ltd.

It was conducted in two shifts; forenoon and afternoon shift. CBSE entrusted the M/s TCS Ltd. with the responsibility to conduct CTET 2021. 

Here's how you can check the result.

19:46 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 exam conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022

CTET 2021 exam was conducted successfully from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. After that, the answer key was released on February 1, 2022. 

19:41 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result link activated

19:38 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Result to be available on Digilocker soon

19:31 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Latest update on CBSE handle
19:30 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Answer key released earlier

On February 1, 2022, the CTET 2021 answer key was made available thorugh the official website — ctet.nic.in

19:27 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Modification of validity period

The central government, in 2021, had announced its decision to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from seven years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

19:23 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Change in exam pattern

This year, the Board had changed the exam pattern and the question papers were formed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

19:21 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Delay in result

Earlier the result was scheduled to release on February 15, but was postponed due to some unknown reason. The result has now been declared on the official website — ctet.nic.in

19:18 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Nearly 6.5 lakh students qualified

For Paper I, a total of 18,92,276 candidates registered, out of which 14,95,511 appeared for the exam and only 4,45,467 candidates have qualified.

For Paper II, a total of 16,62,886 candidates registered, out of which 12,78,165 appeared for the exam but only 2,20,069 have qualified.

19:15 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result: Marksheets and qualifying certificates will be available soon

The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.

19:13 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Here’s how to check CTET 2021 result

CBSE CTET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET December 2021 examination link 

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit 

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Read more here

19:02 (IST)09 Mar 2022
CTET 2021 result declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the  Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2021.  Candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in. 

For a career in the elementary teaching profession in India, passing a relevant TET is mandatory. The national-level Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by the CBSE and the CTET certificate is accepted when applying for a teaching post in elementary schools. The TET exams are also conducted at the state level by most states.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd