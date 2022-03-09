CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CTET result link active at ctet.nic.in

CTET December Result 2021 LIVE: Once declared, candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE CTET Result 2021 @ctet.nic.in LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2021. Candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in

A total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for the CTET 2021 December Paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 have qualified the exam. Meanwhile, 16,62,886 candidates appeared for paper II out of which 12,78,165 appeared and 2,20,069 have been declared qualified in the exam.

CTET 2021 exam was conducted successfully from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. CBSE had earlier released the answer key and provided an objection facility to registered candidates. Using this facility, candidates can communicate issues or problems with the CTET 2021 answer key.

This year, the board had changed the exam pattern and the question papers were formed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

The central government, in 2021, had announced its decision to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.