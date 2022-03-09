CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CTET result link active at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Result 2021 @ctet.nic.in LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2021. Candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in
A total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for the CTET 2021 December Paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 have qualified the exam. Meanwhile, 16,62,886 candidates appeared for paper II out of which 12,78,165 appeared and 2,20,069 have been declared qualified in the exam.
CTET 2021 exam was conducted successfully from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. CBSE had earlier released the answer key and provided an objection facility to registered candidates. Using this facility, candidates can communicate issues or problems with the CTET 2021 answer key.
This year, the board had changed the exam pattern and the question papers were formed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.
The central government, in 2021, had announced its decision to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.
The CTET exam is conducted twice a year. It is conducted by the CBSE and the CTET certificate is accepted when applying for a teaching post in elementary schools. The TET exams are also conducted at the state level by most states.
Candidates who appeared for the CTET December 2021 exam can now check their result by logging in through their roll number on the official website.
CBSE CTET 2021 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET December 2021 examination link
Step 3: Enter roll number and submit
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
It was conducted in two shifts; forenoon and afternoon shift. CBSE entrusted the M/s TCS Ltd. with the responsibility to conduct CTET 2021.
Earlier the result was scheduled to release on February 15, but was postponed due to some unknown reason. The result has now been declared on the official website — ctet.nic.in
The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.
