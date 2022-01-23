CTET 2021: Response sheet and question paper released, check how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official CTET response sheet on the official website — ctet.nic.in. Along with this, CBSE has also provided question papers for shift 1 and 2.

CTET 2021 was conducted in two shifts in offline mode by CBSE — a morning session had taken place on December 16, 2021 and evening session on January 13, 2022.

How to download the CTET response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the CTET official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on ‘Download CTET Dec-21 question paper with responses’ tab on home page.

Step 3: Login through either of the two options given — through application number and password or application number and date of birth.

Step 4: A new window will open. Click on the CTET question paper and response sheet PDF link.

Step 5: Download and save for future use and reference.

Through this response sheet, candidates can tally their answers and raise objections once the CTET answer key will be released. The final answer key of CTET will be released once the objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed.

CBSE conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at the national level. It is a two-year exam that checks whether candidates are eligible to teach classes 1-8 — candidates who wish to teach classes 1-5 can take Paper 1, and those who want to teach classes 6-8 can take Paper 2. Candidates hoping to teach classes 1-8 need to appear for both papers.