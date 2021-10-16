CTET 2021 form correction window to open from October 22, know what can be edited

The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2021 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education is going on and the last date to fill up the CTET 2021 application form is October 19, 2021. The last date to pay the application fee is October 20, 2021, 3:30 pm.

Once the application procedure concludes, the CTET 2021 application form correction window will open from October 22, 2021 to October 28, 2021. During this week’s time, if required in their application forms, candidates can make corrections by visiting ctet.nic.in.

This correction window can be accessed only for editing certain details. These details include the candidate’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, category, gender, nationality, disability status, paper choice, subject for Paper-II, examination centre choice, language opted, address and educational details.

To edit these details in the CTET 2021 application form, candidates have to visit ctet.nic.in and then scroll down the page to click on the CTET 2021 application form correction link. After that, log in using the required credentials such as application number and password. Follow the next few steps and edit the required details. Once done, click on the ‘submit’ button. It must be noted that the corrections can be done only once within the stipulated time.

Other than the mentioned categories, one cannot edit any other detail using the CTET 2021 application correction window. Once all the application form related formalities are done, the CTET 2021 admit card will be released. The admit card contains all the important details related to the exam.

Meanwhile, can go through the CTET 2021 syllabus from the information bulletin to know every detail. The CTET 2021 question paper proves to be a good source of preparation. The question paper comprises two parts namely Paper-I and Paper-II.

The first paper is for those candidates who intend to teach classes 1 to 5. Likewise, Paper-II is for the ones who want to teach from classes 6 to 8. According to the CTET 2021 exam pattern, both papers comprise 150 MCQs with a maximum of 150 marks for each paper. Each question carries one mark and there is no negative marking in either of the papers. It must be noted that the CTET 2021 question paper will be bilingual which means that it will be both in Hindi and English. With the remaining time, candidates should focus on their preparation and attempt to solve the CTET mock test.

After the examination is held, CBSE will release the provisional CTET 2021 answer key. The Board will also allow the candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys. For that, they have to pay a non-refundable fee. Based on the challenges received by the Board, the final answer keys will be released after which the CTET 2021 result will be declared.