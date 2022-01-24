CTET 2021: Know the difference between response sheet and answer key 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CTET 2021 response sheet on January 23, 2022, at the official website, ctet.nic.in. The response sheet was released for those who participated in the examination held in December 2021 and January 2022. Along with the response sheet, the board has also released the question papers for all the subjects.

CTET Response Sheet

The CTET 2021 response sheet is of great help when it comes to knowing the total marks scored in the written examination. The response sheet is the sheet that displays all the answers marked by the candidates in the paper. Candidates can use this to tally the answers marked in it with the official CTET answer key, as and when the latter is released.

How to use the response sheet?

Next, use the marking scheme as released by the board earlier, i.e. 1 mark for correct answer and leaving the wrong or unattempted questions. After adding the correct answers, candidates will get the tentative marks scored in the CTET examination. In order to know, if they stand in the final race of qualifying for the exam, the board has notified the minimum qualifying marks. As per that, unreserved candidates have to score 60% of the total marks and reserved category candidates have to score 55% of the total marks to pass the exam.

CTET 2021 Answer Key

As of now, there is no update regarding the release of the answer key for the CTET 2021 examination. However, since the board has released the response sheet, speculations are rife that the CTET answer key shall be released soon. Post answer key release, candidates shall be given time to rectify any mistake in the provisional answer key.

Once all the issues in the provisional answer key are resolved, the board shall release the final CTET result 2021. CBSE has notified earlier that the result for the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) shall be released by February 15, 2022. Candidates who appear in the final merit list will stand a chance to be rewarded with the teaching certificate by the authorities that comes with a validity of a lifetime.