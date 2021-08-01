CTET 2021: CBSE changes exam pattern and syllabus, exam to be held in online mode

CBSE further notified that the next CTET examination will be conducted during December 2021/January 2022. (Representative image)

The CBSE on Saturday released a notification regarding the modifications in the exam pattern of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam. As per the official notification, the question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

CBSE further notified that the next CTET examination will be conducted during December 2021/January 2022 in online mode. The board will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided (free of cost) the facility of attempting online mock tests.

Read | Over 8.72 lakh posts vacant in central govt departments: Minister



As per the official notification, “The question papers will be developed to assess less of factual knowledge and more of conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking. The focus will be on assessing candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, their pedagogic content knowledge, their knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum.”

A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination.

The detailed notification regarding the schedule for submission of the online application form for the next examination of CTET and dates of examination will be issued separately by the board in due course of time.