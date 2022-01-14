CTET 2021: Candidates allowed to reappear for Paper I; exam on January 17

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a notification stating that the candidates who could not complete/attempt the examination of Paper 1 (first shift) on December 16 due to technical issues can reappear for the exam again. The notice has been issued on the official website- ctet.nic.in

As per the notification, Paper 1 will be conducted on January 17. 2022 (Monday) in second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The revised admit cards have been uploaded on the website. The candidates are advised to download their revised admit cards and appear in the examination at the respective centers as per the revised schedule accordingly.

“The request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained,” the official notification reads.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the fresh exam dates for the exam that was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17 but was postponed due to technical reasons. According to the notice issued by the board, the second paper that was scheduled for December 16, 2021 will now be conducted on January 17, 2022 whereas both the papers that were scheduled on December, 17, 2022 will be conducted on January 21 in two shifts. Candidates can access their revised admit cards from the official CTET website.