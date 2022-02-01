scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
CTET 2021 answer key released: Here’s how to check

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 1, 2022 2:17:56 pm
CTET, CTET 2021 answer key released, CBSECTET 2021 answer key: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2021. File.

CTET 2021 answer key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2021. Candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in

The board conducted the exam from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. CTET exam consisted of 150 questions and both the papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) were conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. 

CTET 2021 Answer Key released: Here’s how to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website at  ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘ CTET 2021 Answer key’ link 

Step 3: Enter required credentials 

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further reference 

There was no negative marking for incorrect responses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the website.  

