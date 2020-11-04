CTET 2020 dates announced, window to open to change exam city

CTET will be held on January 31. Representational image/ file

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam. The teacher eligibility exam will now be held on January 31, which was earlier deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was earlier to be held on July 15.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situations, CBSE is also giving a one-time chance to the candidates to change their exam cities. The online window to make corrections or change of exam cities will open on November 7, and candidates can make corrections till November 16 up to 11:59 pm.

The CBSE in an official statement, “every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them, however, but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates.”

कोविड-19 को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए @cbseindia29 द्वारा आयोजित प्रतिष्ठित सीटीईटी परीक्षा अब 31.01.2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी। अभ्यर्थियों की सुविधा के लिए 23 और शहरों में नए परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं तथा अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र के स्थान के विकल्प में सुधार का अवसर भी दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/n1AdPPxzOF — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 4, 2020

This year, the examination will be held across 135 cities, and special precautions will be taken to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols. According to CBSE, the new exam cities are- Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Deoria, Gonda, Manipuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Udham Singh Nagar.

The TET exam is conducted in two parts — part I and part II. Part-I for those from classes 1 to 5 and part II for classes 6 to 8. The exam contains 150 questions to be solved in two-and-a-half hours. Each question will be for one mark and there will be no negative marking.

For both the papers, child development and pedagogy, a language I and II will be must with 30 marks each. In the paper I, the remaining parts will be mathematics and environmental science and for paper II the 60 marks will be for subject-specific paper.

To clear the exam, the candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150. The candidates can visit at ctet.nic.in, and apply for further details.

