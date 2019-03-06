CTET 2019 preparation tips, know 6 things to clear exam in first attempt

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting CTET 2019 on July 7, 2019. Candidates can check the final status of application form from March 25, 2019. Thereafter they can download CTET 2019 admit card from ctet.nic.in as per schedule.

Teaching aspirants across the country are appearing for the exam. Only those who qualify as per the CTET result 2019 by getting a minimum of 60 per cent are considered TET qualified, and become eligible to apply for teaching jobs. CTET Paper 1 has to be cleared to teach classes 1 to 5. Whereas CTET Paper 2 must be qualified to teach classes 6 to 8. For future teachers of India, here is a good study plan for Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

Take CTET Online Mock Tests

While attempting previous year papers and sample papers is important, online mock tests of CTET also play an important role.

Immersed in the vast syllabus – reading and practice, time is of the essence to CTET aspirant. In such a situation, you can take online mock tests at any time, in any place. Taking more and more mock tests will improve your exam understanding, speed, accuracy, and build confidence.

The significance of previous year question papers of CTET

It is critical to solving at least past 5-year papers of CTET. This is because it helps one understand what sort of questions come in the exam, and prepare for them. There are several books and question banks. However, nothing comes close to the actual papers.

Study NCERTs chapters, questions, and solutions

As prescribed in the CTET syllabus, subject matter shall be from NCERTs. Hence it is important to study everything from NCERTs well. At the same time, it is important to do questions as direct as well as implied and pedagogy based questions will come in all subjects.

Practical methods and implementation

All subject papers have pedagogy related questions. In order to be a teacher, one must have an understanding of how to teach, and methods. You can score in these questions by improving your grasp over practical methods and their implementation.

CTET 2019 Exam Pattern

Paper I comprises of 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies.

Likewise, Paper II has 30 questions each in Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and 60 questions to be attempted either from Mathematics and Science, or Social Studies/Social Science. Those who wish to teach Mathematics and Science must attempt the former, and those who wish to teach social studies / social science should take the latter.

Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking. Both papers are of 2.5 hours duration.

Syllabus of CTET Exam

CTET Paper I will be based on syllabus prescribed in NCERT for classes 1 to 5. However, questions difficulty and linkage could be up to secondary.

By the same token, CTET Paper II shall have questions of that subject in NCERT of classes 6 to 8.

Best wishes to all candidates for CTET 2019!

