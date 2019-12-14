CTET 2019 analysis: Paper 1 was moderate, check section-wise analysis

The exam is being conducted in two shifts, morning shift for CTET Paper 1 and evening shift for CTET Paper 2 (Representational Image) The exam is being conducted in two shifts, morning shift for CTET Paper 1 and evening shift for CTET Paper 2 (Representational Image)

CTET 2019 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducing the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) on December 8, 2019. Over 28 lakh candidates have appeared for the CTET.

The exam is being conducted in two shifts, morning shift for CTET Paper 1 and evening shift for CTET Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted for aspirants who want to be primary school teachers and paper 2 is conducted for aspirants who wish to be a trained graduate teacher.

According to students, the overall level of the exam was ‘moderate’ and Child Development & Pedagogy and Mathematics section was easy to moderate. There was an increase in the number of questions on constructivism as compared to last year in Child Development Pedagogy. The English language was moderate, there was one lengthy passage asked in the exam while poetry part was on the difficult side. The Hindi language section was easy to moderate, while the level of Hindi passage was slightly difficult.

Check section-wise analysis:

Students must attempt a total of 110+ questions to clear the exam. The good attempt of the exam is given here:

Candidates have to solve 150 questions in 150 minutes, general category candidates need 90 marks to qualify the examination, while the OBC/SC/ST aspirants need 82 marks to qualify the exam.

