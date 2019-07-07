CTET 2019: Paper 1 concludes, check candidates’ reaction

CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019) examinations on Sunday, July 7. The candidates who appeared in the first shift rated the paper as moderate, with questions varying from easy to tough.

The paper 2 will be conducted from 2 to 4:30 pm.

CTET 2019: Check candidates’reaction

Pramod Jaiswal, who appeared in the first half, said: “The English section in paper 1 was the easiest of all, with questions on Social Science a bit tough. The Mathematics section is the toughest of all.”

Diotima Banerjee, a CTET aspirant, said, “The Child Development and Pedagogy section was a bit tough to answer as it contains conceptual questions. The question on English was quite easy, while Mathematics a bit tough.”

Another candidate Ankit Jaiswal said: “The paper was a mix, with questions from sections like Sociology, Mathematics a bit tough. The English section was the easiest of all,”

According to KVS teacher Niharika Dey, “The students possess a mix reaction, as the paper was moderate comprising easy and analytical questions from sections like Sociology and Mathematics. The paper pattern remain same since last five years.”

The recruitment exam is conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas.

