CTET 2019: Applications closing tomorrow, Check eligibility, how to apply

CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). The last date to apply for the eligibility exam is tomorrow, March 5, 2019 (Tuesday). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. The applications fee can be paid till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take up job in government schools.

CTET 2019: Eligibility

For those applying for paper I – to be employed as a teacher for primary classes 1-5:

For those applying for paper II – that is conducted for teachers for class 6-8:

CTET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘apply online’

Step 3: Fill the application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

CTET 2019: Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

