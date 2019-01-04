CTET 2018 result declared: How to check at ctet.nic.in

CTET result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on December 9, 2018 on its official website, ctet.nic.in or cbseresult.nic.in. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is the minimum eligibility test for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to class 8.
Based on the exam candidates will get employment as a teacher in primary (class 1 to class 5) and upper primary (class 5 to class 7) classes. While 1,26968 candidates cleared for primary class teacher’s recruitment, a total of 8,78425 qualified to become an upper primary teacher. According to CBSE this was the fastest ever CTET result declared.
CTET result 2018: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link ‘CTET result’
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 – announced’ link
Step 5: Another window will open, follow it
Step 6: Enter your roll number and press submit your result will appear
The marksheets will not be delivered by the board and candidates can download it from the website only.