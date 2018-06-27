CSPHCL recruitment 2018: 1600 Line Attendant vacancies, 10th pass candidates may apply before July 26

CSPHCL recruitment 2018: The candidates may apply for the posts through the official website cspdcl.co.in CSPHCL recruitment 2018: The candidates may apply for the posts through the official website cspdcl.co.in

CSPHCL recruitment 2018: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Line Attendant on or before July 26. The candidates may apply for the posts through the official website cspdcl.co.in.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 1600

Region wise vacancy details:

Line Attendant (Raipur, Bilaspur & Durg): 1,112

Line Attendant (Jagdalpur): 201

Line Attendant (Ambikapur): 187

Line Attendant (Raipur): 100

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The minimum educational qualification of the candidates should be Class 10 or matriculation.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 35 years of age.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a pay scale of around Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply online through the ogfficial website, cspdcl.co.in. The last date to apply online is July 26.

JVVNL recruitment 2018: 2433 vacancies, jobs for 8th pass

Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Technical Helper. The candidates may apply online through the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in from July 2. The online registration window will be closed on July 23, 2018

Vacancy details

Total posts: 2433

Name of the post

Technical Helper

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

The candidates should be 8th passed, or need to have a ITI degree

Age limit

The candidates should be of 18 to 28 years of age.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd