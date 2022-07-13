scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

CSIR UGC-NET June 2022 exam registration begins; here’s how to apply

CSIR UGC-NET 2022: The application window will remain open till August 10, up to 5 pm. Candidates can apply at the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 13, 2022 12:51:33 pm
CSIR NET June 2022, UGC NET dates, NTA NET exam date, csirnet.nta.nic.in, education news,The exam will likely be conducted in September however, the commission has not announced the exam dates yet.(Representational image)

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the exam registration process for the CSIR-UGC NET 2022 exam. The application window will remain open till August 10, up to 5 pm. Candidates can apply at the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Also read |UGC-NET 2022 technical glitch: Affected candidates can re-appear for exam in second phase

The application correction window will be available between August 12 to August 16, 2022. The exam will likely be conducted in September however, the commission has not announced the exam dates yet.

CSIR UGC-NET June 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter credentials and make fee payment

Step 4: Click on submit to complete the application

Also read |UGC NET 2022: Subject-wise exam schedule released; check dates here

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each. 

In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.

 

 

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement