CSIR UGC-NET June 2022 exam registration begins; here’s how to apply

July 13, 2022 12:51:33 pm
NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the exam registration process for the CSIR-UGC NET 2022 exam. The application window will remain open till August 10, up to 5 pm. Candidates can apply at the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in
The application correction window will be available between August 12 to August 16, 2022. The exam will likely be conducted in September however, the commission has not announced the exam dates yet.
CSIR UGC-NET June 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter credentials and make fee payment
Step 4: Click on submit to complete the application
The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each.
In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-