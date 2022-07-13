CSIR UGC-NET June 2022 exam registration begins; here’s how to apply

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the exam registration process for the CSIR-UGC NET 2022 exam. The application window will remain open till August 10, up to 5 pm. Candidates can apply at the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

The application correction window will be available between August 12 to August 16, 2022. The exam will likely be conducted in September however, the commission has not announced the exam dates yet.

CSIR UGC-NET June 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter credentials and make fee payment

Step 4: Click on submit to complete the application

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each.

In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.