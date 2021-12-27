CSIR UGC-NET June 2021 postponed; check new exam dates

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the exam dates of CSIR-UGC NET 2021 exam due to clash with some major examinations being held on February 5 and 6, 2022. Candidates can check the fresh schedule at the official website – nta.ac.in

As per the schedule, the exams will now be conducted on January 29, February 15-18, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The forenoon shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The application process for the exam is still active and candidates can apply till January 3, 2022. Candidates can apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each.

In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.