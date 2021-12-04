CSIR UGC-NET June 2021 exam registration begins; here’s how to apply

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the exam registration process for the CSIR-UGC NET 2021 exam. The application window will remain open till January 3, 2022. Candidates can apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in

“Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the information bulletin,” official notification reads.

CSIR UGC-NET June 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter credentials and make fee payment

Step 4: Click on submit to complete the application

CSIR UGC-NET exam will be conducted on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The forenoon shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each.

In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.