CSIR UGC NET June 2019 results declared, how to check

CSIR UGC NET June results 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the result for Joint CSIR-UGC examinations on the official website — csirhrdg.res.in. The CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship was conducted in June.

The exam was conducted in two sessions: 9 am -12 noon (morning session) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon session). The result is available as a pdf that carries the rank and roll number of qualified candidates.

For JRF (NET) CSIR, as many as 3860 candidates qualified where as 1969 candidates have qualified and for JRF (NET) UGC.

CSIR UGC NET 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2019 Result”.

Step 3: Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number and rank.

Step 4: Download your result and save a copy of the same for further reference

Candidates qualifying for JRF will also be eligible for the jobs of lectureship.

Pay scale: Candidates selected under the JRF fellowship will get a monthly reimbursement of Rs 25,000 per month for the first two years of their fellowship. In addition, an annual grant of Rs 20,000 per fellow will be provided to the respective university or institution, according to the UGC.

