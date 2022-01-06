CSIR-UGC NET June 2021: Correction window to remain open till January 9

CSIR-UGC NET exam June 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for all candidates registered for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam June 2021. Candidates can make corrections to their respective application forms until January 9, 2022. The facility to make the correction will be available on the official NTA website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

This correction facility is only available to those candidates who successfully submitted their application form along with the requisite fee on or before January 8, 2021.

This is a one-time facility that the NTA has provided and all registered candidates are recommended to verify their particulars on the website. In case of a discrepancy in the details, corrections can be made.

The additional fee shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI or Paytm wallet generated, during the online correction. The agency will not accept any corrections to the application form of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam June 2021 after January 9, 2022. The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022 in two shifts.