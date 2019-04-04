CSIR UGC NET December 2018 result declared: How to check at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR UGC NET 2018 result: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the result for Joint CSIR-UGC exam on the official website — csirhrdg.res.in. The CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship was conducted in December and the answer keys were released in the same month. The exam was conducted in two sessions: 9 am -12 noon (morning session) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon session).

Advertising

The result is available as a pdf that carries the rank and roll number of qualified candidates. For JRF (NET) CSIR, as many as 1969 candidates have qualified and for JRF (NET) UGC, 1500 candidates have passed the qualifying exam. The number of candidates for Lectureship (NET) is 3989. The score will be released soon.

CSIR UGC NET 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam December 2018 Result”.

Step 3: Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number and rank.

Step 4: Download your result and save a copy of the same for further reference

Read | JSS Academy most impactful Indian institute, Pondicherry University best in gender equality: THE Rankings

Advertising

Candidates qualifying for JRF will also be eligible for the jobs of lectureship. The fellowship will be effective from January 1, 2019. CSIR conducts UGC NET twice a year.

Pay scale: Candidates selected under the JRF fellowship will get a monthly reimbursement of Rs 25,000 per month for the first two years of their fellowship. In addition, an annual grant of Rs 20,000 per fellow will be provided to the respective university or institution, according to the UGC.