CSIR UGC NET answer key to release today: How to download, raise objection?

CSIR UGC NET answer key 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will release the answer keys for the Joint CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted as an eligibility exam for recruitment for junior research fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship. The exam was conducted on June 16, 2019. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their answer key at csirhrdg.res.in.

Candidates will be given a window to raise an objection against the answer key. The last date to send any query is July 10 (Wednesday), 2019. A panel will consider the objections raised and will release a final answer key. The result will be calculated based on the CSIR UFC NET final answer key 2019.

CSIR UGC NET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam question paper and answer key 2018′

Step 3: A new window will open, candidates can click on the subject and the question paper set link

Step 4: A PDF will be available, download

Candidates who wish to raise objection can send their representation as an email at netexam.obs@csirhrdg.res.in. Objections need to be sent in the form of word/PDF/image as an attachment along with the email. The subject line of the email should have the name, booklet code and question number, according to the official notice. Candidates also need to add documents supporting their claims.

The three-hour long 200 marks exam was conducted in two shifts – morning and noon across 27 exam centres. The final result as per the notification will release in September-October. Two separate merit lists, one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)