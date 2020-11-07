CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

CSIR NET admit card released (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 exam at its official websites. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship or assistant professor jobs. The exam will be held on November 19, 21 and 26 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 2,62,692 candidates will be appearing for the exam.

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

“The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the official notice by NTA read.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may call at NTA helpline number 0120-6895200 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in

Meanwhile, NTA has released the answer key for the UGC NET June exam. Those who appeared for the exams which were held from September 24 to November 13 can download the answer key. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections till November 7, 9 pm.

