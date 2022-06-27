scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

CSIR UGC-NET 2022 to be held in September: HRDG 

CSIR-UGC NET is an eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professors in universities and colleges of India.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 27, 2022 6:11:58 pm
answer key 1200The exam schedule will be released by the NTA in due course of time. (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2022 in September, the Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) of CSIR informed. The exam schedule will be released by the NTA in due course of time. 

Read |UGC-NET December 2021-June 2022 dates declared; check schedule here

“The upcoming CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be conducted in association with NTA in the month of September 2022. Exact details and schedule will be shared in due course,” the HRDG tweeted. 

CSIR-UGC NET is an eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professors in universities and colleges of India.

CSIR UGC-NET 2022: Exam pattern

The examination consists of three parts, all of which are conducted in MCQ or objective-type question patterns. The paper will have three sections, the Section A or General aptitude section of 30 marks consisting of 20 questions, in which students will have to answer 15 questions of 2 marks each. Section B consists of subject matter-related MCQ questions of 70 marks. Section C will test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and application-based questions.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

 

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement