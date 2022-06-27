CSIR UGC-NET 2022 to be held in September: HRDG 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2022 in September, the Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) of CSIR informed. The exam schedule will be released by the NTA in due course of time.

“The upcoming CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be conducted in association with NTA in the month of September 2022. Exact details and schedule will be shared in due course,” the HRDG tweeted.

CSIR-UGC NET is an eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professors in universities and colleges of India.

CSIR UGC-NET 2022: Exam pattern

The examination consists of three parts, all of which are conducted in MCQ or objective-type question patterns. The paper will have three sections, the Section A or General aptitude section of 30 marks consisting of 20 questions, in which students will have to answer 15 questions of 2 marks each. Section B consists of subject matter-related MCQ questions of 70 marks. Section C will test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and application-based questions.