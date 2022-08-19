CSIR UGC NET 2022: NTA opens correction facility; here’s how to make changes

CSIR UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now opened the correction facility for the CSIR UGC NET application form 2022. Candidates can now make corrections in their application at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates now have time till August 23 to make changes in their CSIR UGC NET 2022 applications.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end and click on the link for ‘Correction for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022’ available in the candidate activity corner.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Key in your application number, password and security pin.

Step 5: Make the required changes and save the form.

Once candidates submit their applications successfully, they will be allowed to download the admit cards whenever the NTA releases the hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 19.

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each.

In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.

The CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and lectureship/assistant professor in science and technology field in order to ensure minimum standards for the entrance in the teaching profession and research.