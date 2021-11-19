CSIR UGC-NET 2022 dates announced; check details

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam. The January 2022 attempt will be conducted on January 29 as per the latest update.

The CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship or assistant professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam was postponed several times this year. Recently, the NTA had re-opened the online application process for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020. The application forms were accepted until September 10.

Update: CSIR-NET-UGC to be held on 29/1/2022. Two more rounds to be held after this in 2022. Details will follow. @HRDG_CSIR #csirnet — CSIR (@CSIR_IND) November 18, 2021

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each.

In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.