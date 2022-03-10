CSIR UGC-NET 2021 result declared by NTA: Here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 on the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website.

This year, the CSIR NET 2021 exam was conducted on January 29 and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022. After the answer key was released in February, candidates were given time between February 22 to February 25, till 9 pm to raise objections.

CSIR UGC-NET 2021 results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 score card’.

Step 3: Login by entering your application number, date of birth and security pin, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

The CSIR UGC-NET 2021 exam was conducted for five subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in six unique shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences).

A total of 159,824 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 118,861 had applied for JRF and 40,963 had applied for Lectureship/Assistant Professor. However, a total of 207,306 candidates had originally registered for the exam this time.

The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA after the declaration of the final result by CSIR.