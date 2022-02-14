CSIR UGC-NET 2021 phase II admit card released, check how to download

February 14, 2022 12:07:39 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2022. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted on February 15, 16 and 17. This test will be conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship in Indian universities.
Here’s how to download admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR NET 2021 at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link
Step 3- Now, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: Find the admit card option on the dashboard and click on it
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card
The admit card has been released for the Subjects “Physical Sciences”, “Mathematical Sciences”, “Chemical Sciences” and “Life Sciences” of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.
