CSIR UGC-NET 2021 Final answer key released: Here’s how to download

National Testing Agency, (NTA) has released the answer key of joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021.on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key from the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CSIR NET 2021 exam was conducted on January 29 and February 16 and 17, 2022. The answer key has been released for Earth Atmospheric Ocean & Planetary Science, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences Shift 1 and Shift 2.

CSIR UGC-NET 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on UGC CSIR NET June Answer Key 2021 link

Step 3- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Step 4- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future.

The CSIR UGC-NET 2021 exam was conducted for five subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in six unique shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences). The results for CSIR UGC-NET JUNE 2021 was announced on March 9, 2022.

A total of 159,824 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 118,861 had applied for JRF and 40,963 had applied for Lectureship/Assistant Professor. However, a total of 207,306 candidates had originally registered for the exam this time.