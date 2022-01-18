CSIR-UGC NET 2021 exam schedule released; check details here 

CSIR-UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the CSIR-UGC NET 2021 exam. Candidates can access the same from the official NTA website- nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.ac.in

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on January 29, February 15, 16, and 17, 2022. The exams in the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exams will be conducted in a Computer- based test (CBT) format.

According to the official notice released by the agency, the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences examination will be conducted in the second shift on January 29. The Physical Sciences examination will be conducted in the second shift on February 15. Examination for Mathematical Sciences will be conducted in the first shift and Chemical Sciences examination in the second shift on February 16. The Life Sciences Group-1 exam in the first shift and Life Sciences Group-2 exam in the second shift on February 17.

Information regarding the admit cards will be updated on the official NTA website- nta.ac.in. Candidates are recommended to regularly check the NTA website for further updates.