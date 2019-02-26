CSIR UGC NET 2019 applications begin; Check exam date, eligibility, how to apply

CSIR UGC NET 2019: The application process for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 has begun and the last date to apply is March 18, 2019. The exam is conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). According to the latest notification, the test would be conducted on June 16, 2019 (Sunday). The test is an eligibility exam to award junior research fellowship (JRF) and determine eligibility for recruitment at the post of lecturer.

Advertising

The exam will be for three hours duration and carry 200 marks. It would be conducted in two shirts. Morning shift will begin at 9 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm. In the morning shift, the exam for life science and physical science will be conducted while in the afternoon the exam for chemical science, mathematical science, earth atmosphere, ocean and planetary science will be conducted. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having M.Sc or equivalent degree with at least 55 per cent marks can apply. The minimum marks for reserved category candidates is 50 per cent.

Age: The upper age limit for JRF (NET) is 28 years as on January 1, 2019. For SC/ST and PwD category candidates the upper age limit is relaxable till 5 years and for OBC category candidates it is relaxed for three more years. There is no upper age limit for the exam for lecturership.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘Apply Online’ link and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on register

Step 5: Fill in your details and submit

Step 6: Log-in using created user id

Step 7: Fill the form, upload documents, make payment

CSIR UGC NET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 1000 for the exam. For OBC category candidates the fee is Rs 500 and for those belonging to SC/ST/PwD category, the same is Rs 250.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.