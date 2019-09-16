CSIR NET versus UGC NET: What is the difference between the two?

CSIR NET versus UGC NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the National Eligibility Tests (NETs) for both UGC and CSIR-UGC on September 9. The registration will conclude on October 9. For candidates aspiring to either teach or research in academics, the two are different tests, even though the names are common to both.

If you are among the majority who are not sure about the difference between the two or confused about which one is right for you, then read this complete guide.

Those who clear the CSIR-UGC NET are eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) in Indian universities. CSIR and UGC provide research fellowships for training in methods of research under expert guidance to qualified candidates. After clearing NET, one can apply for the post of assistant professor or JRF fellow as well.

The stipend of a JRF selected through both CSIR and UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years. In addition, an annual contingency grant of Rs 20,000 per fellow will be provided to the university or institute. On completion of two years as JRF and if one is registered for PhD, the fellowship will be upgraded to SRF (NET) and the stipend will be increased to Rs 35,000 monthly.

Subjects of test

The CSIR NET exam will be held for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences only. The UGC NET consists of a total of 81 subjects. The candidates are advised to appear for the exam in which they have obtained their postgraduate degree. In case their subject is not available on the list, candidates will be eligible to appear in a related subject.

Qualifying marks

Anyone who scores 55 per cent marks in the exam is considered qualified (50 per cent for reserved category) for the CSIR. While the criteria is common for UGC NET for the assistant professorship, only the top six per cent qualifying candidates out of those selected are shortlisted for the post of assistant professor.

Age

There is no upper age limit for lectureship in CSIR and for JRF, the upper age limit is 28 years. In UGC NET, the upper age limit to apply for JRF is 30 years, while for the post of assistant professor, there is no upper age limit.

Exam pattern

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A (20 questions), B (40 questions) and C (60 questions), of which candidates will have to attempt a minimum of 75 questions. Each question will carry two marks and the exam will be of a total of 200 marks. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted in A and B part while in part C, one mark will be deducted.

The UGC NET exam will be divided into two parts. Paper-I will assess teaching, research aptitude of candidates, while Paper II will be based on the subject selected by the candidates. Paper I will be of 100 marks while paper II of 200.

