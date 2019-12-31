CSIR NET answer key, result date out: Check how to raise objection

CSIR NET answer key out at csirnet.nta.nic.in. (Representational image) CSIR NET answer key out at csirnet.nta.nic.in. (Representational image)

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key, result date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the question paper and preliminary answer key for the CSIR NET exam conducted on both December 15 and 27. Candidates can check the answer key at csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Candidates can raise an objection to the answer key till January 3 till 11:50 pm and the payment of the answer key will be accepted till January 4, 2020. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for raising objections.

A final answer key will be released later based on which the result will be declared. The NTA had announced to declare the result for CSIR NET on December 31, however, the same will be declared anytime on January 14. Check Why NTA postponed CSIR NET result. In CSIR NET exam, of the 2,82,117 candidates who registered, as many as 2,25,889 candidates appeared for the exam.

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key, result date: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘view question paper and challenge answer key’ button

Step 3: Click on the mode you wish to log-in through

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will be in the dashboard

Step 6: After log-in, click on ‘challenges/s regarding answer key’

Step 7: Click on the ‘option IDs’ (where currently correct option is marked) under the ‘question id’ you think is wrong

Step 8: Upload supporting documents

Step 9: Click on ‘save your claim finally’

Step 10: Review the preview of your challenge and click on ‘pay here’

Step 11: Make payment and submit

Meanwhile, the result for UGC NET result is already declared. Of the 10,34,872 candidates who applied for the exam, 7,93,813 appeared for the UGC NET. Of these, 60147 candidates were eligible for an assistant professor while 5092 cleared the test for JRF. Those who clear JRF are eligible for the post of an assistant professor as well, however, the reverse is not applicable.

While the NTA has been conducting the NET for two years now, this year was the first time when the is also releasing the UGC NET e-certificate or JRF awards at its official website – nta.ac.in. As of now, only the e-certificates for June 2019 exam are available. This year, a total of 2,81,907 candidates have applied for the CSIR NET, while 10,34,083 candidates applied for the UGC-NET.

