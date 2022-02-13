CSIR NET 2022 exam to begin soon: Check last minute prep tips

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to commence the CSIR NET 2022 examination on February 15-17, 2022. The CSIR NET 2022 exam will be held through the computer-based format for two subjects — Earth Atmospheric Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

All those who have registered for the exam need to download their admit cards from the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Instead of worrying about the CSIR NET 2022 admit card, candidates need to also focus on last-minute preparation. Of course, such limited time will not affect a candidate’s months of preparation. However, any extra revision of important topics will only benefit a candidate’s overall performance in the exam. The key is to keep the revision light without saturating the brain with too much information.

Here are some last-minute CSIR NET 2022 preparation tips:

Spend the last few hours revising the simpler topics for two reasons — getting a confidence boost before exam and not missing out on the easy, straightforward topics. During revision and last-minute preparation, such topics are often neglected. This is bound to affect a candidate’s performance in the overall exam. So, to avoid this neglect, spend the last few hours revising the easier topics.

Questions in both papers are based on certain fundamental principles. So, if time permits, skim through these principles by revising theory or practicing MCQs available in reference books.

Try to solve previous years’ question papers to successfully revise the syllabus before the exam, a few hours before the exam. Solving this paper will also help a candidate manage his/her stress before the exam.

Get adequate sleep before the exam. Keep all the documents ready to avoid any last-minute chaos. To manage stress, briefly recall the syllabus studied so far. Avoid carrying any reference book or study material to the exam center. Otherwise, a candidate will be preoccupied with referring to the text rather than focusing on the actual exam.

In addition to this, candidates should ensure that they follow all the exam day guidelines for the CSIR NET exam.