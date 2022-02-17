CSIR NET 2022 exam concluded: Check how score will be calculated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the CSIR NET 2022 exam on January 29 and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2022 examination was conducted in a computer-based format. Each paper was held for a duration of three hours, in two shifts — 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

This national-level fellowship exam was organised for four basic subjects — Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Life Sciences. Only the exam for Life Sciences was conducted in two shifts. However, in each shift, candidates were given separate sets of question papers. Under such variation, cut-offs will be decided on the basis of normalisation of scores and using this process, the CSIR NET 2022 result will be curated.

How will the score be compiled?

As per the official information bulletin, a candidate’s score will be calculated for his/her corresponding shift. Marks for correct answers will be given as per the CSIR NET answer key. This raw score will then be converted into ‘NTA score’ or percentile. Such scores of all candidates will be compiled for the final merit list.

Impact of normalisation on CSIR NET cut off: In case a paper is conducted in multiple shifts, the lowest percentile score will be treated as the overall CSIR NET cut-off. To explain this better, here’s an example – suppose the eligibility test for one subject is conducted in two shifts. In one shift, 40 per cent marks correspond to 78 percentile whereas in shift 2, it corresponds to 79. So, 78 will be taken as the cut-off percentile for this subject.

Normalisation process for NTA scores

CSIR NET 2022 exam consisted of different sets of questions papers which varied in the difficulty level and type of questions. Invariably, candidates who attempted the tougher set are bound to score less. So, for the purpose of normalisation across sections, NTA will be utilising “percentile equivalence”.

In this equivalence process, the percentile score of each candidate will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid any ties. The formula to calculate percentile is as follows:

100 x Number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score = or < than the candidate/ Total number of candidates appeared in the session

For the complete calculation examples, candidates can refer to annexure XVII of the information bulletin.

Scorecard and separate merit lists

NTA will be releasing two separate merit lists in addition to issuing individual scorecards to each candidate. One list will be dedicated to candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) award and the other will include those who have qualified for the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor.

The two merit lists will be uploaded on the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. They will be curated on the basis of cut-offs for each paper and normalised score for each candidate.