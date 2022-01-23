CSIR NET 2022: Admit card released, check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET). Candidates who have filled the CSIR NET application form 2022 can now download the admit cards from the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in. This test will be conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship in Indian universities.

Here’s how to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR NET 2022 at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link

Step 3- Now, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Find the admit card option on the dashboard and click on it

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the CSIR NET admit card 2022.

The examination will take place on January 29, February 15 – February 18, 2022. With the CSIR NET exam date 2022 approaching, candidates must level up their preparation. For that, here are five tips that are expected to come in handy for all the aspirants.