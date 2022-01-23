CSIR NET 2022: Admit card released, check how to download

January 23, 2022 8:23:46 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET). Candidates who have filled the CSIR NET application form 2022 can now download the admit cards from the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in. This test will be conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship in Indian universities.
Here’s how to download admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR NET 2022 at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link
Step 3- Now, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: Find the admit card option on the dashboard and click on it
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the CSIR NET admit card 2022.
The examination will take place on January 29, February 15 – February 18, 2022. With the CSIR NET exam date 2022 approaching, candidates must level up their preparation. For that, here are five tips that are expected to come in handy for all the aspirants.
- Reading every portion of the specialised subject is very important to ace the examination. Moreover, candidates should try to understand and know the fundamental aspects of each topic. For that, it is essential to spend some time with whatever resources are accessible.
- Secondly, it is important to have access to all formulas. The candidates should revise them on a regular basis to avoid last-minute haste. Also, one should have a thorough idea of the CSIR NET syllabus 2022 and go over the example problems; this will help in assessing the problem-solving questions.
- The examination is held for five subjects namely Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. Each subject has a slightly different CSIR NET exam pattern 2022 which candidates should familiarise themselves with.
- An important CSIR NET preparation tip 2022 is to know the discipline-specific topics. For example, to ace Earth Science, the candidate must focus more on the fundamental concepts of earth, planetary sciences, and ocean.
- Since CSIR NET 2022 entails scientific subjects, it becomes important to stress more on equations, statistics, calculations, computations, and more. This will further help in enhancing one’s speed and precision.
