CSIR NET 2021 postponed till mid-July amid spike in Covid-19 cases

After postponing UGC NET 2021, the National Testing Agency( NTA) has decided to postpone the CSIR NET 2021, at least till mid-July. Last year the CSIR NET examination was held in June, however, this year due to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the exam is expected to be scheduled not before July.

The application process of the CSIR NET 2021 has also been delayed due to the pandemic situation across the country.

“Due to the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the CSIR-NET exam is likely to be deferred to at least the middle of July 2021. We cannot hold the exam putting people at risk,” said the Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR.

CSIR-UGC NET is an eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professors in universities and colleges of India.

The examination consists of three parts, all of which are conducted in MCQ or objective-type question patterns. The paper will have three sections, the Section A or General aptitude section of 30 marks consisting of 20 questions, in which students will have to answer 15 questions of 2 marks each. Section B consists of subject matter-related MCQ questions of 70 marks. Section C will test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and application-based questions.