CSIR NET 2021 answer key released: Check how to download, raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for CSIR NET 2021 exam conducted on January 29 and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can raise objections against any answer given in the answer key between February 22 to February 25, till 9 pm. Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200per challenged answer. The last date for fee submission is February 25, till 11:50 pm.

CSIR NET 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download the answer key

The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. No challenge will be considered without receipt of the processing fee.